Oil steadies as US supply concerns ease

LONDON: Oil prices steadied on Tuesday as a resumption of output in the Gulf of Mexico after Hurricane Barry and a boom in US supply due to shale oil countered tensions in the Middle East.

Prices remained under pressure as data on Monday showed that second-quarter economic growth in China slowed to 6.2 per cent from a year earlier, the weakest pace in at least 27 years.

Brent crude futures LCOc1 were up 4 cents at $66.52 a barrel by 0852 GMT. The international benchmark lost 24 cents, or 0.4 per cent, on Monday.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures CLc1 rose by 1 cent to $59.59 a barrel. The US benchmark fell about 1 per cent in the previous session.

US oil companies on Monday began restoring some of the nearly 74 per cent of production that was shut at Gulf of Mexico platforms ahead of Hurricane Barry.

“Crude oil is having a quiet day today after giving back some of last week’s gains,” Saxo Bank commodity strategist Ole Hansen said.

“US output from the Gulf looks set to increase and… Barry failed to hit refinery assets along the coast.”

Workers were returning to the more than 280 production platforms that had been evacuated. However, it can still take several days for full production to resume.

“You could almost hear the big sigh of relief from oil producers and refiners in the region as the storm passed without causing significant damage,” PVM analyst Tamas Varga said.

The market was also weighed down by signs of further increases in output from the United States, which has ridden a wave of shale oil production to become the world’s biggest crude producer, ahead of Russia and Saudi Arabia.

US oil output from seven major shale formations is expected to rise by about 49,000 barrels per day in August, to a record 8.55 million bpd, the US Energy Information Administration said.

— Reuters

