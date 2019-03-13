Oil prices edge higher as Saudis trim exports

SYDNEY: Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday, supported by planned cuts to Saudi exports and a reduced forecast for US crude output.

International Brent crude oil futures were at $66.93 a barrel at 00:39 GMT, up 26 cents, or 0.4 per cent, from their last close. Brent touched $67.39 a barrel on Monday, its highest since February 25.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $57.17 per barrel, up 30 cents, or 0.5 per cent, from their last settlement.

US crude oil production is expected to grow slower than previously expected in 2019 and average about 12.30 million barrels per day (bpd) the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Tuesday.

Saudi Arabia plans to cut its crude oil exports in April to below 7 million barrels per day (bpd), while keeping its output well below 10 million bpd, a Saudi official said on Monday, as the kingdom seeks to drain a supply glut and support oil prices. — Reuters

