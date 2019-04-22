Oil price tops $74 per barrel, hits 2019 high

LONDON: Oil topped $74 a barrel on Monday, the highest since November, with the United States set to announce a further clampdown on Iranian oil exports, tightening global supplies.

The United States is expected to say that buyers of Iranian oil need to end imports soon or face sanctions, a source said, confirming a Washington Post report.

“This does bring a lot more uncertainty in terms of global supplies,” said Olivier Jakob, analyst at Petromatrix. “It is a bullish surprise for the market.”

Brent crude, the global benchmark, rose as much as 3.3 per cent to $74.31 a barrel, the highest since November 1. It was up $1.94 at $73.91 at 0847 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude climbed by as much as 2.9 per cent to $65.87, the highest since October 31, and was last up $1.51 at $65.51.

In November, the US reimposed sanctions on exports of Iranian oil after President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled out of a 2015 nuclear accord between Iran and six world powers.

Washington, however, granted waivers to Iran’s eight main buyers — China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Turkey, Italy and Greece — that allowed them to continue making limited purchases for six months.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is due make an announcement on Monday, the Washington Post said.

Another drop in Iranian exports would further squeeze supply in a market already tightened through the US sanctions against Iran and fellow Opec member Venezuela, plus voluntary cuts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries. — Reuters

