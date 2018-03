MUSCAT: The Oman Oil and Gas Institute (instOG), a first-of-its-kind institute for the training and development of professionals in energy sector in the Sultanate, was on Sunday inaugurated by His Highness Sayyid Shihab bin Tareq al Said, Adviser to His Majesty the Sultan and Chairman of The Research Council (TRC). It was built at a cost of RO 7 million.

HH Sayyid Shihab also opened at the same institute laboratories for energy and mining sectors. These laboratories are part of the efforts made by the government to enhance scientific diversification in the Ninth Five-Year Plan.

The six-week long labs are organised by the Ministry of Oil and Gas and the Public Authority for Mining in cooperation with the Tanfeedh Follow-up Unit.

HH Sayyid Shihab said instOG is an addition to educational institutes. It is also a qualitative addition to the oil and gas sector and will contribute to promoting innovation and specialised education.

He told reporters that the institute plays an important role in training oil and gas professionals. He hoped the graduates would meet the needs of oil and gas market.

Dr Fahd bin al Julanda al Said, Assistant Secretary-General for Innovation Development at The Research Council, said: “We believe instOG will make a significant contribution to the development of human resources and capabilities, to employ scientific research and innovation in addressing the industry’s challenges facing human capital.”

He said instOG is the first stage of Innovation Complex Muscat, which aims at promoting scientific research and development, the pillars of economic development in the Sultanate.

Eng Essam bin Saud al Zadjali, CEO of Oman Oil Company, said the institute will rehabilitate human resources by providing them with the necessary knowledge and skills in oil and gas projects management.

The institute will accommodate 200 trainees (fresh graduates) in different engineering fields related to oil and gas sectors.

“In addition to three-year-long training courses, the institute will provide short-term courses in coordination with oil organisations in the Sultanate, including in drilling engineering, geology and other oil and gas-related specialisations,” he added.

Eng Hilal bin Mohammed al Busaidi, CEO of the Public Authority for Mining, hoped the energy and mining labs, which have commenced their works, will come out with implementable programmes and initiatives.

As for the energy labs, Saif bin Hamad al Salmani, Director-General of Exploration and Production at the Ministry of Oil and Gas, said the aim of these labs is to develop a national strategy for energy.

He said these labs will discuss three themes, including the supply and demand for gas, allocating additional quantities of gas for industry sector and the use of local materials and social responsibility.

“The Public Authority for Mining, through its strategic trends, seeks to increase the Sultanate’s production of mines as this will double the GDP for the sector. The authority seeks to attract private investment and facilitate investment procedures by different public organisations.”

InstOG, a joint venture between Oman Oil Company and Schlumberger Oman Company, seeks to ensure “matching” between education outputs and needs of the labour market.

The institute is designed to be a pioneering and specialised institute in the training and qualification of engineers and geologists, providing them with the necessary skills to develop and sustain the Sultanate’s oil and gas resources. It incorporates state-of-the-art simulation technology and virtual reality platforms to provide a reality-like training environment.

Established on an area of 4,800 square metres, it contains a number of facilities, including a technical training centre, lecture halls, halls for workshops and simulations, classrooms, laboratories and a service building.

The institute welcomes new graduates as well as specialists in this field and works to provide an ideal environment for engineers in oil and gas sectors.

The institute’s programme covers the fields of well drilling engineering, production engineering, geophysics, petrochemicals, reservoir engineering and earth sciences.

