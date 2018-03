MUSCAT: His Highness Sayyid Shihab bin Tareq al Said, Adviser to His Majesty the Sultan, Chairman of The Research Council (TRC), will inaugurate on Sunday the Oman Oil and Gas Institute, the first of its kind specialised in the training and development of professionals in the energy sector in the Sultanate.

The establishment of Oman Oil and Gas Institute, a joint venture between Oman Oil and Schlumberger Oman, was the result of cooperation between the two sides and the belief that education outputs should be aligned with the needs of the labour market.

The institute is designed to be a pioneering and specialised institute in the training and qualification of engineers and geologists, providing them with the necessary skills to develop and sustain the Sultanate’s oil and gas resources. It incorporates state-of-the-art simulation technology and virtual reality platforms to provide a reality-like training environment.

It is established on a total area of 4,800 square metres, which contains a number of facilities, including a technical training centre, lecture halls, halls for workshops and simulations, classrooms, laboratories and a service building.

The Institute welcomes new graduates, as well as specialists in this field and works to provide an ideal environment for engineers and help them to master the oil and gas sectors.

The institute’s programme cover the fields of well drilling engineering, production engineering, geophysics, petrochemicals, reservoir engineering and earth sciences. During the project construction period, engineering, procurement and construction contracts were awarded to Omani companies in support of national objectives to enhance local added value. — ONA

