OHRC launches new website

MUSCAT, JULY 1 – Oman Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has launched its website in a new format as part of its efforts to develop channels of interaction and communication with various groups in the society. The website provides information about the commission and its vision to become an effective national platform for the promotion and protection of human rights among all segments of the society. According to a statement from the commission, through the website, both citizens and residents will be able to submit their reports electronically and easily interact to the specialists at the commission.

“The commission has adopted clear steps to receive complaints, and to work towards settling them in cooperation with the authorities concerned within the framework of the rights guaranteed by the national laws and the international conventions to which the Sultanate is committed”, the statement said. The website clarifies the means and methods of submitting complaints, which include the presence of the person or his/her assignee to the commission’s headquarters. It also offers a new service to researchers in the fields of human rights. “They can submit an electronic application through the form on the website, which contains hundreds of specialised books in various human rights fields”, it said.