OHRC delegation visits home for the elderly

MUSCAT, MAY 21 – A delegation from Oman Human Rights Commission (OHRC) headed by its Chairman Shaikh Abdullah bin Shwain al Hosni, along with a number of members and staff, recently visited the Social Welfare House in Rustaq for the elderly. The visit came within the commission’s responsibilities and interaction with human rights and to emphasise its role in protecting human rights and safeguarding the larger efforts by the competent authorities whether government or society in this field.

In the presence of Hilal bin Mohammed al Abri, Director General of Social Development Department, North and South Batinah, and Khalifa bin Sulaiman al Mayahi, Director of Social Welfare House, the OHRC delegation was acquainted with the services being provided to the 45 elderly living in the Social Welfare House. They toured the facilities of the house, met with the elderly and took part in iftar with them. The visit had a great impact on the elderly and brought joy and happiness to them.