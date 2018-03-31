OGWA 2018 reaffirms commitment to oilfield sector

Business Reporter –

MUSCAT, MARCH 31 –

The 2018 edition of the Oil and Gas West Asia (OGWA) Exhibition concluded at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre (OCEC) in Muscat on Wednesday.

The exhibition proved to be an important platform for building business partnerships. Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) signed 10-year deals with five Omani companies during OGWA. Visitors got a chance to explore the Omani business market through exclusive one-on-one meetings and project presentations.

OGWA first launched in 1998 and since has been held under the auspices of the Ministry of Oil and Gas. Oman Society of Petroleum Services (OPAL) and Petroleum Development Oman (PDO) along with BP Oman, Shell, Gulf Energy, Occidental of Oman, Baker Hughes, Total, GlassPoint, Schlumberger, CCE, Halliburton and many other leading oil and gas companies in Oman have incessantly supported the exhibition and conference.

“The Omani energy market is undergoing transformation through the advancements of technology in the sector. We are aware that clients are looking for new methods of producing and manufacturing cost effectively. This opens doors for opportunities to companies such as ours that are looking to enter the Middle Eastern market. We have proposed some ideas to clients and are hoping for a positive feedback. Our aim is to build a name in the Omani market and prove ourselves with the work we deliver,” said Thierry Le Gangneux, Managing Director of Ponticelli and exhibitor from France.

“The OGWA Exhibition and Conference provided as with a platform to network with many local and international companies. Several other exhibitors visited our booth, acquiring knowledge about what we do,” said Ted Park, Senior Sales Manager of Gloazure Co LTD from South Korea. “We have actually landed a very big project from one of the Ports in Oman and are looking forward to working with them. This is a huge opportunity for us,” he added further.

“We have come to Oman for the first time and this is an opportunity for us to introduce our products to the Omani market. We are still studying the oil and gas industry of Oman and OGWA has provided us with a deeper insight about the requirements and demands,” said Habib Gharbi from RIDART, Italy.

“The exhibition has given us a chance to promote ourselves,” he added further.

The Oil and Gas West Asia Exhibition and Conference yet again reaffirmed its commitment and offered a platform to exchange exceptional amount of information on various facades of the oil and gas sector as well as global developments to its visitors. Acknowledged as the biggest and most important energy events in the Middle East region, OGWA provided exhibitors and attendees the chance to explore prevailing and future business opportunities in the local market.

