Offices cluster’s plan design completed in Sur Industrial Estate

Sur Industrial Estate, one of the estates pertaining to the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (PEIE), has completed the first phase of developing offices cluster through designing a plot of land along the access road that leads to industrial zone in the estate.

Abdullah al Kaabi, Director- General of Sur Industrial Estate, noted that the design has taken the concept of smart cities, eco-friendly building and modern buildings standards into consideration to provide a modern working environment that will affect positively on the surrounding environment.

He added that the plan aims mainly to provide lands for real estate investment for office use. “It also provides space for commercial, residential, recreational and health investments,” he said, adding: “The estate’s vision and the growth strategy that emerged from the technical-economic study seek to localise multi-use investments in the estate to offer a comprehensive live-work-play environment for the employees and their families.” It should be noted that an investment agreement has been signed with Oman Gas Company to localise their regional office in the estate. Another agreement was signed to establish a training institute. “The coming period will concentrate on detailed designs of the infrastructure elements, followed by the construction of the infrastructure,” Al Kaabi pointed out.

Sur Industrial Estate has noted significant growth recently. An investment tender was announced for a sewage plant in the estate. The consultancy project for design and supervision of the planning and infrastructure services of the estate has also been announced, and the project is expected to be awarded before the end of the first quarter of 2018. A number of investment opportunities have been raised and they would be announced during the first half of 2018. In addition, a feasibility study is under way to establish a port in Sur Industrial Estate.

The results of the study are expected to be announced during the first half of the current year. Meanwhile, a total of 24 projects were localised during 2017, and four new factories have entered the production phase.

Furthermore, a one-kilometre road was paved in cooperation with Khalid bin Ahmed and Sons LLC. The volume of investments during last year has amounted to RO 1.214 billion. The total leasable area is estimated at 23,661,200 square metres, of which 6,717,425 square metres are actually leased. The foreign workforce in Sur Industrial Estate has touched 2,499.

