OFA unveils schedule for national teams

MUSCAT, June 17 – The Oman Football Association (OFA) represented by the national teams committee has unveiled the programmes for the national teams in their forthcoming participations at continental and international events. The details of the schedule were revealed by Dr Jassim al Shukailii, vice-chairman of OFA, in presence of Muhanna Said, assistant coach of the national team, at a press meet at the Seeb Sport Stadium on Monday.

Oman national team

Starting with the national team, Al Shukaili said the team will have an external camp in Germany from July 17 to August 6 as part of their preparations for the AFC Asian Championship and World Cup 2020 qualifications. “A domestic preparatory camp will be held from August 18 to 31 and will include one friendly match which will be finalised after the Asian and World Cup 2020 Qualification draw that is scheduled on July 16 in Doha,” the OFA vice-chairman said.

The OFA official also revealed the dates of the various matches of the combined qualifications. The first match will be on September 5, October 10 and 15, November 14 and 19, March 31, 2020, June 4 and 9.

“During the qualifications official matches, there will be a series of preparatory camps. The first internal camp will be from September 6 to 10 and will include an international friendly match on September 10. Another domestic camp will be during December 11 to 20,” he said.

Al Shukaili said that the GCC champions will take part at the next edition of the GCC Gulf tournament in Qatar during December 20 to January 5, 2020.

Related to the national team, coach Erwin Koeman, the national head coach, announced the squad of the team for the external camp in Germany and that will include the probable’s:

Ahmed Faraj, Khalid al Buraiki, Khalid al Hajri, Mahmood al Mushaifri, Ali al Busiaid, Mohammed al Musalami, Harib Jameel, al Mudher al Alawi, Hatem al Rushdi, Abdullah Fawaz, Mutaz Saleh, Salah al Yahyaei, Ammar al Rushidi, Yassen al Shiyadi, Mohsin al Ghassani, Omran al Hedi, Mohammed Al Balushi (Al Sheba), Ahmed al Kaabi, Mohammed al Hosni, Ibrahim Saleh, Eid al Farsi, Abdulaziz al Ghilani, Arshad Al Alawi, Mohsin Jawher, Mohammed al Ghassani, Muslam Akaak, Nader Awadh, Ahmed Mubarek (Kanu), Abdu Aziz al Muqbali, Jameel al Yahmadi, Mohammed Faraj, Sad Suhail, Fayez al Rushaidi and Raed Ibrahim.

Oman Under-19 team

Then, the OFA vice-chairman unveiled the Under-19 team schedule as they will take part at the AFC Asian U-19 Championship Qualification. He said the preparatory programme will have five internal camps and external camps in Turkey and Iraq. The Turkey camp will be during July 14 to July 27 while Iraq camp will be during October 29 to 31.

The Sultanate team will play against Palestine, Kuwait, Iraq and Pakistan in Group A of the qualifications for the AFC Asian U-19 Championship in Iraq in 2020.

Oman Under-16 team

The OFA official stated that Oman Under-16 team will have 16 friendly matches during their preparation for the AFC Asian qualification as the national team will play in Group D with hosts Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Syria in next September. Also, he mentioned that the team will take part in the West Asian tournament in Jordan from July 1 to 12.

Beach soccer team

Al Shukaili said the national beach soccer team will participate in the qualifiers for the first edition of the World Beach Games from July 1 to 15. Also, the team will take part in the World Beach Games in Doha during October 12 to 16. The main participation for the team is at the World Beach Soccer Cup in Paraguay from November 21 to December 1. Prior to the event, the Sultanate players will gear up at an external camp in Paraguay from November 11 to 20.