OFA honours 4 women

Muscat, Oct 24 – Four Omani women were awarded for their outstanding achievements in their respective fields at the first OFA’s Inspirational Women of Oman Ceremony 2018. The Omani French Friendship Association’s (OFA) Inspirational Women of Oman Ceremony was held here on Monday to highlight Omani women’s role and contribution to the country.

Nurse Yusra Khalfan al Amri was handed an award of recognition for her contribution in the field of medicine. Currently working as Discharge Planner/Bed Manager, in 2009 she co-established the Patient Flow Service, leading to its implementation throughout the Sultanate. Al Amri works to support the easy flow of patients at Royal Hospital and ensures beds are made available for new admissions through timely discharges

Shikha Salim al Jabri, 56, trainer and coach, was another awardee. From a humble beginning, she worked her way up to bring a positive change in her life and become empowered. She then began coaching other aspiring women and teaching them the “art of self-independence” and the need for economic sustainability.

Dr Kamla Ali al Busaidiyah was awarded for her efforts in the field of education. An associate professor in the Information Systems Department at the College of Economics and Political Science in Sultan Qaboos University, she got her PhD from Claremont Graduate University, USA, in 2005. Her works have been published in the form of conference/ journal articles and book chapters.

Samia al Jabriyah, another awardee, has been working with the Royal Oman Police (ROP) for 16 years. Having joined as a policewoman, she quickly graduated to a corporal. Her dedication was evident in her work and she was soon promoted to the rank of a sergeant. Today she proudly holds the badge as the first sergeant.

Philip Stanton, COO, MENA Region, Ernst & Young, facilitated a panel discussion with three prominent women — Anisa al Raisi, the first Omani woman to reach North Pole; Reema Mansour al Zedjali, Dean of Gulf College, and Kamla al Aufi, Chairman of World of Natural Stones. They trio shared their inspirational stories.

