OFA holds players’ registration workshop

Muscat: The Oman Football Association organised a workshop on the players’ registration system (Fifa Connect) at the Holiday Inn Muscat, hotel on March 19-20.

Held under the supervision of Fifa, the workshop explained the mechanisms of utilising the new system for registration of players and training the employees of OFA on how to the system which will be effective in the 2018-2019 sports season.

The workshop provided full insight into the system and how it is used as well as the clubs’ registration mechanism, registration of OFA users and the powers attached to each user either from clubs or OFA. The workshop also presented examples of players who have been registered in the system from the first team, age groups, amateurs and professional players.

