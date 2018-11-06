Football Oman Sport Sports 

OFA discuss preparations for AFC Annual Awards

MUSCAT, Nov 6 – Oman Football Association (OFA) held the first coordination meeting with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) team to prepare for Muscat hosting the AFC Annual Awards 2018 that will take part in 28th November. The meeting attended by different representatives and members of government and private sectors. During the meeting, Said Othman al Balushi, OFA General Secretary, discussed with the attendees the logistics and organised preparations for the event which will be held in the Sultanate for the first time. Also, the members discussed the delegation’s arrival and it confirmed that AFC team will arrive five days prior to the event. The AFC executive committee had earlier approved the Sultanate to host the AFC annual awards ceremony for the current year. During the Asian event, AFC will felicitate the stars of the season including the best football association, the best coach, the best player, and other awards categories.

