OFA announces schedule for the new season

MUSCAT, June 9 – The Oman Football Association (OFA) has the schedule for the upcoming season of 2019/2020 in place. OFA officials had coordinated with the related sports authorities at military and “Cheer your team” football programme which is run by the Ministry of Sports Affairs to schedule the dates of different competitions without any conflict. The local football association discussed with the national team committee on the dates of the national teams’ participation at the regional and continental events and the preparatory camps. Accordingly, OFA preferred to announce the details of the new season prior to the kick off of the first competition in a sufficient time.

The map for the agenda of new season covered all the domestic leagues including The HM Cup, Omantel League, first division league, second division league and junior level league.

The new season will commence with the OFA Cup which is a preparatory competition for the clubs prior to starting the season. The first competition will last until March 29, 2020. The actual start of the season will be through the Super Cup match between Sur (HM Cup champion) and Dhofar (league champion) on September 13. The location of the match will be defined later.

The first division league will begin first on September 13 while the top domestic tournament Omantel League will start one day later and finish on April 10.

The second division league will start on September 20, U-21 league on September 22, and U-16 league on September 27. All the concluding dates of the above league will be announced later as some of the leagues will be stopped in between due to participation of the national teams at AFC Asian qualification.

The prestigious HM Cup will kick off on September 30 and conclude by February 20.

Related