OES appoints principal for Finland-Oman School

MUSCAT: Oman Educational Services (OES) has appointed Terhi Merensky (pictured), as the principal of Finland-Oman School. Prior to this, Merensky held the position of the principal of an international school in Lappeenranta, Finland. She also has experience as a multi-grade teacher.

Merensky has over 17 years of experience in education which has given her the opportunity to energise those around her with perseverance, and to develop a culture of collaboration.

“I am obviously very excited about the opportunity and very honoured that OES has appointed me for the position and feel very fortunate to be involved in setting up the Finland-Oman School from scratch,” Merensky said.

“I am excited to work in Oman and oversee the implementation of the Finnish teaching practices and know-how in a new environment outside Finland”, says Merensky.

Merensky has a Master of Arts in Education from Joensuu University in Finland and a Masters’ degree of Social Sciences in Cultural Diversity at the University of Eastern Finland. Her life and career have been driven by a strong passion for education in a multilingual environment.

The Finland-Oman School will adopt the Finnish teaching practices in implementing the bilingual curriculum for first to ninth grades. The preparatory curricula for KG1 and KG2 will follow the Finnish curriculum. The school follows the guidelines set by the Ministry of Education. Arabic, Islamic Studies, and Social Studies are part of the curriculum.

All class teachers will be recruited from Finland. The school’s building is currently being built in Halban, next to the German University of Technology in Oman. Classes will start in September 2018 and registration is now open to Omanis and expatriates.

