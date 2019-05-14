OEPPA signs MoU with ISM

MUSCAT, MAY 14 – The Indian School Muscat (ISM) has signed an agreement with Oman Establishment for Press, Publishing and Advertising (OEPPA) for the publication of a book to commemorate its 45th years of excellence in education. The agreement was signed by Saif al Mahrouqi, acting CEO of OEPPA, and Dr Rajeev Kumar Chauhan, Principal of ISM, at the OEPPA premises on Tuesday. The 250-page book will feature the milestone achievements of the first and the largest Indian school in the Sultanate with photos dating back to early 70’s when the school was just in its initial stage.

“This signing of agreement with the largest Indian school is a clear indication of our commitment to walking along the history and supporting the educational initiatives of both Omani and expatriate communities”, said Saif al Mahrouqi, who is also the Editor-in-Chief of Oman Arabic daily.

A dedicated team documenting the humble beginning of an institution whose primary objective was to impart formal education to the children of expatriates who started arriving in Oman in large numbers then, has already started.

“The journey of nearly four and half decades is going to be put in black and white so as to educate the present and coming generations to learn the paths that their predecessors had to cross in pursuit of education”, opined Dr Rajeev Kumar Chauhan, principal of the school. The hard-bound coffee table book, which will be launched on the 45th anniversary of the institution this year, will also have memories of ex-students who are scattered across the continents.

“This (bringing out a coffee table book) will be a great opportunity for the society to understand the earlier days of the first school and how we sailed across through different times to reach where we are now”, Saji S Nair, Senior Vice-Principal (Administration) of ISM, said.

He hopes that the initiative will help further strengthen the bonds between the ISMA (Indian School Muscat Alumni) members across the world by relaying their experiences through the book.

