OEPPA hosts officials from Nama

Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) hosted officials from Nama Holding Group on Monday. The meeting was attended by Saif bin Saud al Mahrouqi, Acting CEO of OEPPA and Editor-in-Chief of Oman newspaper, Abdullah bin Salim al Shueili, Editor-in-Chief of Oman Daily Observer and other journalists. The meeting reviewed the group’s future plans for investments and sustainability programmes. Atif bin Sulaiman al Alawi, Acting Executive Manager — Group Communication and Sustainability, affirmed the group’s keenness on communications and exchange of points of views with the local media through holding annual meetings with the journalists who follow the group’s activities. The meeting discussed the group’s activities and investments in the current year and also touched on the study being conducted by the group to restructure the water sector in the Sultanate.

