Local 

ODP introduces ‘Robot as a Service’

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: Oman Data Park (ODP), the first managed service provider in Oman, introduced artificial intelligence services bringing in “Robot as a Service” into the Omani market at Omantel ICT Summit 2018. The service emulates human actions to automate and perform repetitive, high volume and time consuming business tasks cutting across the various processes. Robot as a Service improves response time and increases accuracy sharply improves organisations’ productivity quality, allows 24x7x365 operations by non-sleeping robots, efficiency and optimises the resources utilisation of employees. ODP allows organisations in the Sultanate to capitalise on the newly launched service with zero capital investment.

You May Also Like

Al Toobi says ecotourism vital for Oman’s diversification plans

Kaushalendra Singh Comments Off on Al Toobi says ecotourism vital for Oman’s diversification plans

Oman Air team bounces back to winning ways at Sailing Series

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman Air team bounces back to winning ways at Sailing Series

Extravaganza night by Oman Tuluver

Oman Observer Comments Off on Extravaganza night by Oman Tuluver