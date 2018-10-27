ODP introduces ‘Robot as a Service’

MUSCAT: Oman Data Park (ODP), the first managed service provider in Oman, introduced artificial intelligence services bringing in “Robot as a Service” into the Omani market at Omantel ICT Summit 2018. The service emulates human actions to automate and perform repetitive, high volume and time consuming business tasks cutting across the various processes. Robot as a Service improves response time and increases accuracy sharply improves organisations’ productivity quality, allows 24x7x365 operations by non-sleeping robots, efficiency and optimises the resources utilisation of employees. ODP allows organisations in the Sultanate to capitalise on the newly launched service with zero capital investment.

Related