Oct 31 is last date for nomination for Unesco King Khalifa Prize for ICTs in education

MUSCAT: The Unesco King Hamad bin Isa al Khalifa Prize for the Use of ICTs in Education, funded and established since 2005 by the Kingdom of Bahrain, rewards individuals, institutions, and Non-Governmental Organisations for projects and activities which demonstrate best practises in, and creative use of, ICTs to enhance learning, teaching and overall educational performance.

It is Unesco’s only prize in the field of ICT in education and seeks to recognise the organisations and individuals that are embracing ICT as a pedagogical ally and, in turn, make learning more effective.

While acknowledging the importance of teaching innovations supported or enabled by ICT, it is essential that innovations ensure the security of children and promote the values and attitudes that are relevant to the building of sustainable and peaceful societies.

Theme of 2018 is ‘The use of innovative ICT to ensure education for the most vulnerable groups”.

The deadline for submission of all nomination files is October 31.

Please contact the National Commission or an International Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) maintaining official relations with Unesco and working on the themes covered by the Prizes.

The submission form can be downloaded from the Unesco website http://unesco.org/icts-in-education-prize .

