Oceania cruise ship anchors at Salalah Port

Salalah: Salalah Port on Wednesday received the cruise ship “Oceania” with 1934 tourists from various nationalities on its board.

The tourist programme for the cruise ship included tours to major archeological and historic landmarks in the Governorate of Dhofar, besides visiting beaches and traditional markets in Salalah.

“Oceania” cruise ship came from Sultan Qaboos Port and she is heading to Al Suwais Port in Egypt as part of its tourist programme to several countries around the world. –ONA