Occidental Oman supports 2019 Graduate Survey

Muscat, March 10 – In continuation of its commitment to social responsibility initiatives, Occidental Oman sponsored the 2019 edition of the Ministry of Higher Education’s Graduate Survey. Occidental Oman also sponsored the Graduate Survey last year, which invites Omani graduates of all public, private and international Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) to participate in its questionnaire. Per its agreement with the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE), Occidental Oman sponsored the initiative by providing 15 Apple iPhones as prizes for a draw that was conducted as incentive for survey respondents. The winners of the draw were randomly selected through an electronic system monitored by members of the Graduate Survey Department and Sponsors.

The survey is a useful tool to support the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) in gaining statistical information of graduates, their majors, universities and employability rate. The survey is handled by the Graduate Survey Department under the Ministry of Higher Education, and it aims to obtain systematic and reliable data on graduate employment, knowledge and skills that are required to develop and support future education plans in Oman for Omani graduates, Higher Educations Institutes (HEIs) and employers. The survey targets approximately 60,000 graduates and results are going to be studied by the MOHE and Education Council to build strategic education plans in Oman that would match graduates’ skills with the current labour market requirements.