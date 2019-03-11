Occidental Oman sponsors Oman Open 2019

MUSCAT: Occidental Oman recently sponsored the Oman Open 2019, the second edition of this European Golf Tour event, held at Al Mouj Golf, Muscat. As in its inaugural year in 2018, Occidental Oman was again featured as a Platinum sponsor for this major sporting event. The tournament was organised by the Ministry of Sports Affairs and the Oman Golf Committee in collaboration with other private sector entities.

The opening ceremony and four-day-tournament were held under the auspices of Sayyid Hamoud bin Faisal al Busaidi, Minister of Interior, and the attendance of Dr Mohammed bin Hamed al Rumhi, Minister of Oil and Gas and Shaikh Saad bin Mohammed al Saadi, Minister of Sports Affairs. Stephen Kelly, President and General Manager of Occidental Oman, also attended the opening ceremony and event proceedings.

The tournament witnessed the participation of 144 players from all over the world to compete in four rounds for the total prize of $1.75 million. Over the past five years, golf in Oman has developed a strong foundation, as the country hosted five consecutive tournaments of the Challenge Tour, leading to the debut of the European Tour last year.

Due to its significance to followers of golf worldwide, the European Tour event received intensive international coverage by international sports channels, with over 20 hours of live broadcast reaching over 300 million viewers around the world, in addition to over 370,000 followers in social media platforms. The event drew large attendances, including families and children, to watch the competition and enjoy the sport. In addition, nine of Occidental Oman’s employees had the opportunity to play in a Pro Am Tournament alongside professional players.

“We are excited to co-sponsor and participate in an event which features Oman as a tourism destination, as well as an international sports arena for professionals from around the world. Occidental Oman is committed to supporting causes which support economic diversification and foreign investment in the country, and inspire an appreciation for sports in the Omani public,” said Kelly.

