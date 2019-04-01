Occidental of Oman offers SQU’s SERC $ 2.7m to buy equipment

MUSCAT: Sultan Qaboos University, represented by its Deputy Vice Chancellor for Postgraduate Studies & Research Dr Rahma bint Ibrahim al Mahrouqiyah, on Monday signed a sponsorship agreement with Occidental of Oman (Oxy), represented by its President and General Manager Stephen Kelly for Oxy to provide a contribution of $2.7 million for purchasing equipment for the university’s Sustainable Energy Research Centre (SERC).

Dr Rawya bint Saud al Busaidiyah, Minister of Higher Education and Chairman of SQU Council, and Dr Ali bin Saud al Bimani, Vice-Chancellor SQU, were present on the occasion. The generous contribution provided by Oxy as SERC’s exclusive sponsor will allow the centre to enhance its reputation as the leading research institute for promoting novel and sustainable energy solutions for Oman with a special focus on renewable and sustainable energies.

The equipment that SERC plans to purchase with Oxy’s contribution will be utilised in pursuit of excellence in research and academic endeavour in four main themes: energy policy and strategies, renewable energy, integrated electrical energy systems, and energy management. SERC’s researchers and academics will work within these themes to achieve a diverse range of goals, including developing energy technology solutions, energy policy, sustainable development research, and education and capacity building programmes.

It is through focused activity in these areas that SERC will strive to achieve its core objectives. These include fostering a multidisciplinary and collaborative environment for researchers, industry representatives, policy makers, and other concerned stakeholders, to interact in the promotion of Oman’s energy solutions and policies, undertaking independent and objective research that supports national, regional and global interest in sustainable energy, and educating and training researchers and policy makers through postgraduate degrees and short courses in the power and energy field. As the centre seeks to contribute to sustainable development at national, regional and global levels through social equity, economic efficiency, technology and policy analysis/research, it will support industry, government, and communities across the country as Oman diversifies its energy resources through the wider use of renewable energy sources.

Upon signing the agreement, Dr Rahma al Mahrouqiyah highlighted the importance of SQU conducting research that supports the Sultanate of Oman’s development goals. “By supporting the important work that the Sustainable Energy Research Centre is doing, Oxy and SQU are working closely together to ensure that Oman achieves sustainable and equitable social and economic development that will benefit all segments of Omani society. The work that the centre is doing will not only ensure that Oman’s energy technology solutions and policies are geared for changing social and market demands, but that they also form a key component in the sultanate’s infrastructure and allow the country to achieve higher levels of social progress and global economic competitiveness.”

