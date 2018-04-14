OCCI to organise seminar on franchising on April 17

MUSCAT: Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry will organise on Tuesday April 17, in cooperation with Francorp Middle East a seminar on franchising.

The seminar will cover a number of themes on franchising, how to build a business model, the mechanism of franchising and its implementation in addition to presenting a number of investment opportunities and general discussions.

A number of businessmen and businesswomen, as well as those interested in the field will take part at the seminar. — ONA

