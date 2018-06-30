Local 

OCCI to host seventh seminar on SEZD today

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) will host today a seminar on the Special Economic Zone in Duqm (SEZD). The seminar is part of the joint efforts between SEZD and OCCI to raise awareness of the investment climate, the available business opportunities and the underway projects in Duqm and urge the private sector to invest in the Sultanate. The seminar, the 7th after six seminars that were held in Nizwa, Sur, Ibra, Suhar, Al Buraimi and Rustaq, aims at encouraging the Omani private sector to invest in SEZD by highlighting the incentives and facilities provided by SEZAD. The seminar casts light on the public and private investments, which receive local and international interest.

The seminar includes two presentations; the first of which will be on the investment opportunities, the services provided the one-stop shop and the other incentives and facilities provided to investors. The second presentation will be on the progress of work at the projects, the key government projects and the investments of the private sector in the zone. The floor will be also opened for discussion and getting feedback and proposals from the private sector. — ONA

You May Also Like

Oman traffic accidents on decline for fifth year in row

Oman Observer Comments Off on Oman traffic accidents on decline for fifth year in row

Al Nahdha Village in Duqm to open on Wednesday

Oman Observer Comments Off on Al Nahdha Village in Duqm to open on Wednesday

Senior military officials visit Adam Air Base, briefed on modern equipment

Oman Observer Comments Off on Senior military officials visit Adam Air Base, briefed on modern equipment