OCCI to celebrate 45th anniversary on Monday

Muscat: Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) will mark its 45th anniversary this Monday under the patronage of Sayyid Shihab bin Tariq al-Said, Advisor to His Majesty the Sultan, in the presence of a number of ministers, undersecretaries, and chairmen of federations of chambers of commerce and industry in the Gulf and Arab countries.

The ceremony, which will be held at the Al Bustan Palace Hotel, will crown the efforts exerted by OCCI over the past years to develop Oman’s private sector and make it a key partner in economic and sustainable development. OCCI is the official representative of the Omani private sector locally and internationally. It is keen to support and develop the private sector through the available tools and programs to push the process of economic development in the

The ceremony will be accompanied by a Photo Exhibition of OCCI march during 45 years, which was documented and published in al Ghorfa magazine, in addition to honoring OCCI chairmen, deputies and board of directors from 1973 until 2018, and 45 senior employees at OCCI. The anniversary ceremony will also include a documentary about the role of OCCI in serving the development and the private sector during the past years. ONA