OCCI teams up with OBG for Oman 2019 Report

Muscat— A forthcoming report by the global research and consultancy firm, Oxford Business Group (OBG), will map out Oman’s efforts to attract investment for the areas of its economy identified as ripe for growth, namely: transport and logistics, tourism, manufacturing, agriculture and fisheries and mining. The report: Oman 2019 will shine a spotlight on Tanfedh, the sultnate’s diversification study, the impact of higher oil price on Oman’s broader economy and the government’s efforts to enhance the investment climate.

