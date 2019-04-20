OCCI team leaves for Vietnam today

NIZWA: A business delegation comprising businessmen and businesswomen from the Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah will head to Vietnam on Sunday on a five-day visit to promote and develop trade exchange and open up new avenues for mutual investment. The delegation is headed by Hamad bin Said al Rubkhi, member of the OCCI Board of Directors, Head of the OCCI Branch in the Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah. The delegation consists of 11 people from various sectors and economic activities Falah bin Ahmed al Ruqaishi, Director of OCCI Branch in the Governorate of Al Dakhiliyah, said that the visit comes within the framework of interest of businessmen and businesswomen, including small and medium enterprises (SMEs), as well as working on developing economic performance and allowing business owners to view the Vietnamese experience.

Al Ruqaishi added that business owners will meet their Vietnamese counterparts at the meeting in the Hanoi Chamber of Commerce. The participants also seek to sign memorandums of understanding for commercial exchange in the field of construction materials, stones, handicrafts, fish farming and mining activities. The delegation’s programme includes visits to many industrial and economic establishments.

