OCCI, Sarajevo Chamber of Commerce sign MoU

Sarajevo: Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Sarajevo Chamber of Commerce in Bosnia and Herzegovina. The MoU signed to boost investment and trade opportunities and facilitate investor procedures in the two friendly countries on the sidelines of a joint meeting between Omani businessmen and their Bosnian counterparts. The MoU was signed by Ahmed bin Abdul Karim al Hooti, Board member of OCCI, Head of the Omani trade delegation that visited the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina and by the President of the Sarajevo Chamber of Commerce. This is the first memorandum signed between the two chambers. It is hoped that it would promote trade relations between the Sultanate and Bosnia and Herzegovina, and encourage direct communication between Omani businessmen and their Bosnian counterparts. — ONA

