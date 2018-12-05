OCCI receives Ukraine delegation
Muscat: Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) received a delegation of Ukraine food companies headed by the Ukrainian non-resident Ambassador to the Sultanate on Wednesday. Ways to enhance economic relations between the two countries, as well as ways of enhancing cooperation and partnership between businessmen from both countries were discussed during the meeting. During the meeting, Omani businessmen and their Ukrainian counterparts discussed the possibility of establishing joint ventures.