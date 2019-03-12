OCCI receives French trade delegation

Muscat: A French trade delegation led by Frederic Sanchez, Chairman of the French Business Confederation (MEDEF INTERNATIONAL) visited Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) on Tuesday. The delegation met Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, OCCI Chairman, some OCCI Board members and representatives of the private sector’s companies and establishments. During the meeting, OCCI Chairman reviewed the investment and trade opportunities available in the Sultanate generally, and the trade zones, such as Duqm in particular. On his turn, Chairman of MEDEF INTERNATIONAL expressed his country’s desire to promote the economic relations with the Sultanate, calling upon French businessmen to invest in the Omani market. — ONA

