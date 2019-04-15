OCCI receives Australian delegation

MUSCAT: Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) on Monday received a parliamentary delegation from Western Australia, headed by Peter Watson, Speaker of the Legislative Assembly in Parliament of Western Australia. The delegation was received by Dr Salim bin Salayum al Junaibi, OCCI Deputy Chairman for Economic Affairs and Branches, Head of the OCCI Branch in the Governorate of Al Wusta. The meeting reviewed investment and trade cooperation between the two countries. The Australian delegation touched on major incentives and vital economic sectors in Western Australia as it is one of Australia’s largest states with a hot summer climate. The delegation seeks to study potential cooperation in future battery industry. The delegation also familiarised itself with the major commercial sectors, which the Sultanate is focusing on and means of investing in such sectors. — ONA

