OCCI participates in investment forum

Geneva: Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) is taking part in the “International Investment Forum 2018’, which aims at facilitating dialogue and addressing the current challenges facing investment development. The Forum, held in Geneva, will run through till October 2. The Sultanate’s delegation to the conference is led by Raid bin Mohammed al Shuhhi, OCCI board member. Al Shuhhi pointed out that the aim of this participation is to take part in developing future policies and shed light on the incentives provided by countries to investors and businessmen. This year’s forum will discuss the challenges facing international investment in the globalisation era.

