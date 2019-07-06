OCCI inks trade, cooperation pacts in London

LONDON: Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the London Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI). OCCI also signed a protocol of cooperation with the Arab-British Chamber of Commerce (ABCC). The pacts were signed by Qais bin Mohammed al Yousuf, Chairman of the board of directors of OCCI; Peter Bishop, Deputy Chief Executive of (LCCI); and Bandar Ali Reda, Secretary-General and Chief Executive Officer of ABCC.

By signing the agreements, OCCI seeks to enhance cooperation and commercial relations, boost businesses and establish partnerships with the two chambers of commerce. OCCI also targets to encourage direct communication with businessmen in various sectors by organising delegation visits and participation in global exhibitions with a view to exchanging trade information and economic reports. OCCI looks forward to fostering trade exchange between the Sultanate and the UK. The Sultanate recently signed a comprehensive cooperation and friendship agreement with the UK which is the biggest foreign investor in the Sultanate.

The OCCI delegation participating in the Arab British Economic Summit 2019 (ABES 2019) in London visited the ABCC during which the delegation members held meetings with their fellow businessmen. They also visited the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce and met with businessmen and companies’ representatives who are interested in investing in the Sultanate. — ONA

