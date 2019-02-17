OCCI industry committee meets

Muscat: The industry committee of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) held its first meeting this year on Sunday. The meeting was chaired Hussain bin Hatheeth al Bathari, Chairman of OCCI Branch in the Governorate of Dhofar. The committee discussed its action plan for the current year, the importance of benefiting from the investment opportunities in the industrial sector and the challenges facing the sector, in addition to a number of topics related to the sector.

During the meeting, a presentation was made on the services provided by the Innovation Center, which aims at enabling innovation in the industrial sector. The center was established in 2017 as part of the initiative of the National Program for Enhancing Economic Diversification (Tanfeedh).

The Innovation Center, in cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and the Public Establishment for Industrial Estates (Madayn), focuses on four key programs: capacity building, the creation of innovative companies, innovation in existing companies. — ONA

Related