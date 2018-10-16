Local 

OCCI hosts Invest in France forum

Muscat: Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), in cooperation with the French Embassy in the Sultanate, organised Invest in France forum. The forum reviewed the available investment opportunities in France and means of enhancing economic and investment partnerships between the companies of Oman and France. Qais bin Mohammed al Yousef, OCCI Chairman, said that the forum seeks to identify the available investment opportunities and explore economic and investment partnerships.

