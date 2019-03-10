OCC to hold online chess refereeing course today

MUSCAT, March 10 – Oman Chess Committee will commence the online refereeing course as part of the training programmes for the existing year. The four days course will feature participation of 25 umpires from the Sultanate, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Egypt, Palestine, Algeria and Libya. The course aimed to train and qualify the best candidates in the field of umpiring and establish a good base of qualified referees from different parts of the Sultanate to officiate top local and international tournaments. OCC approved in coordination with Asian and International federation to held referee course through online system for four hours per day starting from 6pm to 10 pm.

This edition of the course is one of the latest training programmes that will allow all the participants to attend and pass from wherever he is available. The trainer Mahdi Abdulkarim will deliver all the syllabus of the training programme to the participants. OCC opened the floor for all arbitrators to take part at the training course from different Arab countries through email registration and official request to Oman School Sports Association and sports clubs. All the participants will have the chance to increase their level of refereeing from local referees to federal referee in case they pass in all the related written and practical exams of the course. The first edition of the course featured 34 umpires from the Sultanate, Morocco, Egypt, Syria, Lebanon and UAE.