OCC to hold chess tourney in Nizwa

Oman Chess Committee (OCC) will commence competitions of Al Zubair Chess Centres Tournament on Friday in coordination with Al Zubair Corporation. The two-day tournament, which will take place in Nizwa, will have another joint event — the second edition of training camp for players.

The tournament will include participation of five centres from Al Zubair including Muscat, Al Dakhiliyah, South Al Batinah, Dhofar and Al Dhahirah.

The current edition of Al Zubair Chess Centres Tournament is part of Al Zubair sponsorship of OCC activities and tournaments for boosting members of chess players among the community and clubs. Also it aims to prepare the talented players from such tournaments and raise their technical capabilities especially that chess game is benefited to improve mentality thinking and using minds for different techniques and ideas to progress in the game.

The tournament will be held under Swiss format with nine rounds and within 20 minutes. There will be an additional 10 seconds for each movement. Head coach of the Sultanate team will be available at the tournament to have a close follow up to the national team players and to monitor the performances of others.

