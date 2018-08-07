OCC opens registration for Oman individual classic chess tourney

MUSCAT, August 7 – Oman Chess Committee (OCC) opened the floor for all the clubs to register in the Oman individual classic chess tournament. The tournament will be open for two categories, below 18 and above 18 years for male and female players. The qualification will begin in all the governorates in October 5 to 20 while the finals will start on October 23 to 28. OCC decided that first October is the deadline for registration of clubs in Oman individual classic chess tournament. All the competitions will be played in league system and as per the international association rules and regulations.

The qualifications in all the governorates will be held at six different centres. The first qualification round will be held on October 5 to 6 in Ibri for Buraimi and Al Dhahirah. The second round will be in Nizwa for al Dakhiliyah and Al Wusta players on the above dates. Muscat players qualification will be on October 12 and 13 in Al Shabab club and South al Batinah players will also join. The South and North Al Sharqiyah players will compete in the qualification round on October 12-13 and North al Batinah, Musandam and Dhofar players will play on October 19-20.