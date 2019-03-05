OCA to colour Jabal Shams’ Peak pink with hikers

Oman Cancer Association is organizing an expedition to Jabal Shams to create awareness, raise funds and turn the summit pink to create awareness on breast cancer.

The event is planned at the end of September 2019. The theme ‘Together we can’ is to get individuals involved in the concept of ‘I am and I will,’ said Dr Waheed al Kharousi, Chairperson of Oman Cancer Association.

“The expedition will be managed by Nasser al Azri, a board member of the Oman Cancer Association, and he will be in charge of the logistics and organization of this hike,” said Dr al Karousi at the press conference held at the headquarters of Oman Cancer Association.

The starting point for the expedition is the Hussak Camp and the trekking will begin at 7 am. OCA is expecting an attendance close to 1500 to 2000 participants for the hike supported by 200 hikers and a safety team.

“The hikers will wear our pink t-shirts expressing support and awareness on breast cancer as it is leading cancer in women in Oman. The idea is to turn the peak of Jabal Shams pink. Jabal Shams is considered to be one of the highest peaks in Oman.

“We will have registration forms available at the Association in Azaiba and the registration fee is RO 15 that will go to the event expense and most importantly to OCA’s sustainable project Dar al Hanan. And why Dar Al Hanan? It is because the month of September is Childhood Cancer Day,” explained Al Azri.

“There will be involvement from all stakeholders to support the historical event in the form of sponsorship. We are also working on collaboration with different travel agency and airlines to support us on this and create good packages for participants who are coming in from abroad,” he added.