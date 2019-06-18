Observer Ramadhan Quiz winners announced

Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA), publishers of Oman Daily Observer and Oman Arabic held a draw on Monday at its premises to select winners of Ramadhan quiz contests that were published on both the Oman Arabic and the Oman Daily Observer during the holy month. Mohammed bin Nasser bin Said al Jabri and Shihabaddin Said Ahmed won Toyota Yaris cars. The lots were picked by Amer bin Saif al Toqi, Executive Director of Advertising and Public Relations and Mubarak bin Salim al Hassani, acting Director-General for Administrative and Financial Affairs. The date of giving the grand prizes to the two winners will be announced later.

