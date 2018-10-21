Obesity rate 36pc in those aged over 40

Muscat: Obesity rates among those around 40 years reached 36 per cent in 2016, which means there were 164,000 patients in this age-group, said Dr Noor al-Busaidi, Director, National Diabetes and Endocrine Center (NDEC), citing the World Health Organisation.

Dr Al Busaidi was speaking at the First Oman Obesity Conference, organized by the Ministry of Health (MoH) in collaboration with the Oman Diabetes Association and the Embassy of the United States of America in Oman, which began at Crowne Plaza Hotel – Qurum on Saturday.

MoH was represented by the National Diabetes and Endocrine Center (NDEC).

The opening of the two-day conference was held under the patronage of HE Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saidi, Minister of Health. It saw a number of Excellencies, and MoH and senior NDEC officials.

Dr Al Saidi said obesity was seeing constant rise in the world, especially in the eastern Mediterranean region and the Gulf countries. “If the disease is not reduced now, it will exacerbate and lead to several health, social and economic problems,” he said.

The conference will discuss obesity disease, diagnosis methods and treatment, related researches, important results of studies, raising / promoting efficiency of health workers and therapeutic feeding for obesity.

Lectures will also touch on non-surgical interventions in the treatment of obesity, clinical treatment options for weight gain, therapeutic protocols for obesity and obesity in children and women.

The meet has gathered experts in the field of obesity treatment and surgery from Oman, USA, the UK and France.

As many as 200 medical cadres, healthcare professionals, nurses and dieticians from health institutions across governorates are attending.

NDEC, in tie-up with Oman Diabetes Association, seeks to achieve the objectives of obesity control by “promoting awareness of a healthy lifestyle”, strengthening prevention aspects and reducing rate of diseases related to obesity.