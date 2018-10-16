Local 

Obesity conference starts on Saturday

Muscat: National Diabetes and Endocrine Centre (NDEC in collaboration with the Oman Diabetes Association and the Embassy of the United States of America (USA) in Muscat will organise first Oman Obesity Conference on Saturday. The conference will be inaugurated by Dr Ahmed bin Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health at Crown Plaza Hotel in Qurum. The two-day Conference will gather experts and lecturers specialised in obesity treatment and surgery from the Sultanate, the USA, the UK and France. Around 200 doctors and other medical staff will attend the conference.

