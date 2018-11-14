OAPFD to launch innovation centre, e-security academy

The Omani Authority for Partnership for Development (OAPFD) will sign an agreement for the establishment of a ‘Modeling Centre’ project in partnership with Bell Helicopter, a US based aviation company that has an offset commitment to the Authority. The agreement, due to inked today, follows the signing of a collaborative programme with The Research Council for setting up the centre at the Innovation Park Muscat.

The Modeling Centre will be designed to support the Sultanate’s ambitions to become a hub for technological and industrial innovation. It will be equipped with the latest equipment, tools and technology to transform ideas and innovations into live models.

During the construction phase, the training and qualification of Omani cadres in the operation and management of the Centre. Training will be supervised by TechShop, the world’s leading innovator and operator of innovation centres. TechShop has a close partnership with Bell Helicopter USA

Next week, OAPFD will celebrate the operational launch of the first technical academy in the field of electronic security in the Sultanate. The event will be held on Sunday in cooperation with the Ministry of Manpower at the headquarters of the Higher College of Technology in Muscat. Dr Muna bint Salem al Jardaniyah, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Manpower for Technical Education and Vocational Training.

The Advanced Electronic Security Academy — an initiative of the OAPFD — is the first specialised technical training academy in the field of IT security, cybersecurity and electronic security in the Sultanate. The facility has been developed in line with the Sultanate’s efforts to enhance electronic security through the training of national cadres and providing them with international expertise.

