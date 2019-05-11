OAPFD showcases Ta’ziz system at international forum

MUSCAT, MAY 11 – The Omani Authority for Partnership for Development (OAPFD) recently participated in the Global Offset and Countertrade Association (GOCA) 2019 Offset Conference, which was in the United States last week. Dr Dhafir Awadh al Shanfari, Chief Executive Officer, headed the OAPFD delegation. Around 42 speakers from several countries participated in the Conference, which is generally considered the world’s largest gathering of Offset practitioners drawn from both Industry and Government. The purpose of the conference is to promote cooperation between Companies and Government from around the world through a greater understanding of countertrade and offset.

Dr Dhafir delivered a presentation on Oman’s PFD Programme including the first official presentation of the Ta’ziz System to an international audience. He emphasised the importance of the Programme, examples of which are employed in many countries around the world and where it serves as a valuable economic tool for accomplishing a variety of goals relating to economic diversification, enhancing national capabilities including military and security capabilities, and strengthening the private sector through new technologies and human resource development.

“These forums and conferences provide an excellent platform for introducing the PFD Programme and its Regulations to international contractors and suppliers,” Dr Dhafir al Shanfari said. “The Authority’s participation at this conference, which includes a Government to Government Knowledge Sharing Session, is important because it includes a number of officials and experts from various countries around the world, to exchange experiences and opinions, and benefit from the latest developments achieved by the leading countries in the application of the Offset Programme and successful offset projects,” he added.

