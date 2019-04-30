OAPFD launches PFD online platform and ICV System

Business Reporter –

Muscat, APRIL 30 –

The Omani Authority for Partnership for Development (OAPFD) launches Ta’ziz System, to facilitate the implementation of the PFD and ICV programme. More than 100 government entities and companies (contractors) who are obliged to implement the PFD Programme and the potential local companies who will benefit from Ta’ziz System attended the launching ceremony.

Ta’ziz System includes several functionalities to assist in the implementation of the PFD programme more easily and effectively.

Ta’ziz will provide continuous periodic reports of the overall status of PFD programme implementation by stakeholders.

Moreover, Ta’ziz System includes Industrial Mapping module, which is a platform to encourage the contractors and OEMs who are obligors to assess and consider the local industry as part of their internal supply chain to work together in order to develop the local capabilities and capacities.

Local companies can register in the system under specific industries and areas of specialisation and enter as potential partners with the Obligors (international companies) who are committed to the Partnership for Development Programme during the PFD project implementation in Oman.

Ta’ziz will create direct business partnerships between local and international companies, develop and strengthen “local capability and capacity”, enhance ICV and will help to enable reduction in the proportion of imports and domestic production ratio in line with the strategy of the national economy, as well as to facilitate development and boosting of local trade and facilitate the process of opening foreign markets for the export of local products.

Dr Dhafir Al Shanfari — CEO of OAPFD said: “We worked during the last period to build an integrated system to assist and facilitate the implementation of the PFD programme for the employees of the Authority and the government and private sector who have to apply the PFD programme which are around more than 38 entities. It also helps foreign companies committed to the Sultanate through the tenders and have to apply PFD programme. Ta’ziz will contribute in supporting the ICV and national economy by allowing local companies to register in the system and get the opportunity to be potential partners with the foreign companies (contractor).”

He added: “I would like to invite all the target audience from government agencies, local and foreign companies to start using the system and contribute to achieve Ta’ziz and OAPFD goals.”

About the Ta’ziz marketing plan Rahma al Riyamy, OAPFD Consultant and Ta’ziz System Manager, said: “OAPFD has a clear marketing plan for Ta’ziz System, that includes workshops and practical sessions in Muscat and outside Muscat to present the system in cooperation with the government and private entities such as Mada’in, The Ministry of Defence, the SMEs incubator and others.”

