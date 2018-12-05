OAPFD launches online Partnership for Development system

In line with the orientations and strategy of the Sultanate to implement e-government and develop the digital society, the Omani Authority for Partnership for Development (OAPFD) launches PFD System, which will facilitate the implementation of the PFD programme ant its projects. More than 50 government entities and companies (contractors) who are obliged to implement the PFD Programme attended the launching ceremony yesterday, December 5.

ICV and Industrial Mapping

The PFD system include Industrial Mapping module, which is a platform to encourage the contractors and OEMs who are obligors to assess and consider the local industry as part of their internal supply chain to work together in order to develop the local capabilities and capacities.

Local companies can register in the system under specific industries and areas of specialisation and enter as potential partners with the Obligors (international companies) that are committed to the Partnership for Development Programme during the PFD project implementation in Oman.

This is considered as direct PFD or ICV and aims to develop Omani human capital and increase the productivity of the local economy.

The Economic Impacts of PFD System

The PFD online System will assist in the implementation of the PFD programme more easily and effectively. The system will further ensure the successful implementation of the programme by providing continuous periodic reports of the overall status of PFD programme implementation by stakeholders.

Moreover, the system will create direct business partnerships between local and international companies, develop and strengthen “local capability and capacity” and reduce the proportion of imports and domestic production ratio in line with the strategy of the national economy, as well as to facilitate local trade and the process of opening foreign markets for the export of local products.

Dr Dhafir al Shanfari — CEO of OAPFD, said: “The PFD system is an integrated electronic system that brings together government entities, foreign companies and investors in Oman under one umbrella to creating economic partnerships together which will definitely have an impact on the improvement of the national economy.

Moreover, the advantage of this industry mapping system is that it will conduct a comprehensive survey of Omani companies in industrial and free zones as well as small and medium enterprises and others, which will highlight the scope and capabilities of these companies and introduce the local companies to create partnerships with international companies in the same industry.

The project will analyse the domestic demands and imports, assess the local companies’ capabilities and work towards closing the gaps in the local capabilities and capacities through partnerships with international companies.

Thus systematically enhancing the local companies’ execution capabilities within the Industry and developing the local industry.”

He added: “The PFD System is the third new project we launched this year and the total of OAPFD operational Projects is 9 and we work to launch other two projects in the field of transferring technology and knowledge.”

Rahma al Riyamy, OAPFD Consultant and PFD System Manager, said: “We are glad to launch the first phase of the PFD system, which will facilitate the effective implementation of the PFD programme and will enable us to track the performance and come up with more accurate reports. The next phase will be a stage for measuring the effectiveness and success of the system.”

Training Sessions

OAPFD hosted a series of pilot training for PFD online system that were attended by selected government entities and companies (contractors) who are obliged to implement the PFD Programme.

During the sessions, we presented the process of applying PFD programme by using PFD/ICV online system to ensure that all requirements are met through feedback from the participants of the pilot.