OAPFD launches 3rd Global Internship Programme

Muscat, MAY 26 – The Omani Authority for Partnership for Development (OAPFD) launched the third edition of the Global Internship Programme (GIP). The program will provide an opportunity for 24 Omani graduates and under-graduate students to work in a global company that works with the Authority. The initiative aims to expand their global network and employability skills in addition, it will develop their perspectives and understanding and much more.

The third edition of the programme will support and train 16 under-graduates’ students from College of Engineering and Business & Political Studies from Sultan Qaboos University, Higher College of Technology, Oman University Scholars and PDO’s National Objectives program. The student will be trained in the Turkish company FNSS, South African company Denel, Spanish company Rodman and American Company Lenco. The program will conclude with a project prepared by students to assess and measure the effectiveness of the programme.

In order to develop and support national cadres for labour market, the program will support 8 colleges and universities graduates with intensive training program for 2-10 months period with South Korean company CNO and American company Raytheon.

Salim al Khaldi, The Youth Skills Development Programme Manager said: “After the success and the positive impact we have seen on the first and second editions of the GIP, we have launched the third edition of the programme with more students, different specialised fields and with longer period of training. During the programme, we assess the internship training programmes that provided from the organisations and the level of benefit, which will help us to study the sustainability of GIP and add more training fields that needed by the labour market in the Sultanate, we hope to expand this program every year and involving more partners locally and internationally.”

During the session, OAPFD organised an orientation for the students to provide guidance to invest in the training opportunity to develop their capabilities and to increase their employability after graduation.

Moreover, Ahmed Qatan presented his training experience at FNSS in Turkey and Abdullah al Kharusi and Al Yaqadhan al Harthi presented their experience at DENEL in South Africa, in the second edition of the program. “The training experience at DENEL, the world leader company in military manufacturing, is a unique experience. The training included practical practice in manufacturing mechanisms and product lines and training on business ethics like taking responsibility, teamwork and time management. We would like to thank OAPFD who gave us the opportunity to train abroad, learn external experiences and develop our skills, which will qualify us for the job market,” said Abdullah.

The Global Internship Program is one of the Youth Skills Development Program (YSDP) sponsored by OAPFD. The Authority launched the first edition of GIP in 2017. The program has benefited 27 trainees so far in cooperation with a number of educational institutions in the Sultanate. The total number of trainees will reach 51 by the end of this year.

Related