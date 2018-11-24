OAPFD hosts workshops to harness opportunities linked to Modelling Centre

Muscat, Nov 24 – The Omani Authority for Partnership for Development (OAPFD), in cooperation with The Research Council (TRC), represented by the Innovation Park Muscat (IPM), organised specialised workshops on the management of modelling centres. The workshops were attended by a number of specialists and others interested in the planning, management and operation of manufacturing and modelling centres. They included representatives of educational institutions and industrial establishments, as well as young innovators eager to be involved in Oman’s first modelling centre which was opened at the IPM recently.

The Modelling Centre is the product of a partnership between the Omani Authority for Partnership for Development (OAPFD) and Bell Helicopter in cooperation with the Innovation Park Muscat (IPM) of The Research Council. The Centre will help create an integrated research environment with advanced scientific capabilities that will facilitate the work of entrepreneurs and small and medium-sized companies in transforming their ideas and projects into companies of commercial value and innovation. The workshops focused on specialised areas of education, industry, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Dr Abdulbaki bin Ali al Khabouri, Director of Innovation Clusters at The Research Council, said: “The Innovation Park Muscat, which includes the Modelling Centre, seeks to serve as a test-bed for innovative ideas initially centring on the following areas: environment and water, food and biotechnology, renewable energy, and health sciences.” Salem bin Obaid al Khalidi, Head of Civil Projects at OAPFD, said: “The Modelling Centre is a recent addition to a portfolio of initiatives launched by the Authority in cooperation with its local and international partners with a view to supporting Oman’s economic development. Our goal is to nurture innovation by providing young entrepreneurs with a platform to transform their ideas into commercially viable concepts.”

