OAPFD funds summer school study of eight students in UK

MUSCAT, JULY 1 – The Omani Authority for Partnership for Development (OAPFD), in collaboration with the British company Babylon, launched the second edition of the UK “Summer School Programme”. The initiative aims to improve students’ skills in English, build abilities, and enhance confidence and self-reliance. The Summer School Programme, an initiative conceived as part of the Resilience Programme, is sponsored by OAPFD to promote CSR programmes and develop human resources.

In collaboration with the Ministry of Education, eight students of underprivileged background were nominated to participate in the programme based on their level of study and interviews. “The Ministry of Education has worked in coordination with OAPFD to select excellent students in the eleventh grade as they are on the threshold of graduation which is an important stage that requires them to develop their abilities and language skills. We would like to thank the OAPFD for dedicating this initiative to our students of underprivileged background and to give them the opportunity to benefit from international programmes,” said Dr Suad Mubarak al Fori, Director of Technical Office for Studies and Development, Ministry of Education.